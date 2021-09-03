Cubs' Ross, Hoyer test positive for COVID-19, feel fine

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross, left, looks at Rafael Ortega during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO – Chicago Cubs manager David Ross and president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer have tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesman for the team said Ross and Hoyer are feeling fine and quarantining. Both of them are vaccinated.

Bench coach Andy Green will run the team while Ross is away, beginning with Friday afternoon's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. There was no word on any players being unavailable.

The Cubs are among a handful of big league teams that have failed to reach the 85% vaccination threshold required for the relaxation of Major League Baseball's COVID-19 protocols.

