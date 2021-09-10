16 of the Miami Dolphins’ most famous fans

Fergie attends the Los Angeles premiere of "The Four: Battle For Stardom" Season 2 held at CBS Studios - Radford on May 30, 2018 in Studio City, California.

As the NFL season gets underway, we thought we’d take a look at some of the more well-known Miami Dolphins fans who have made their allegiances known.

Some of these are a bit more obvious, but perhaps we'll surprise you with one or two of these celebs on our list. And you can take solace in the fact that next time you're cursing at your TV, angry about the latest holding penalty, maybe Fergie is right there with you -- in spirit, at least.

1. Johnny Depp

The A-lister, who grew up in Miramar, has been spotted wearing Dolphins swag in the luxury suites at Sun Life Stadium.

2. Daniel Tosh

The comedian is both a Central Florida grad and he hails from Titusville, so it’s no wonder he loves the Dolphins. You can find him repping his team fairly often on social media.

3. Darius Rucker

You know the line, "I'm such a baby 'cause the Dolphins make me cry," from the hit song by Hootie and the Blowfish, "Only Want to be With You"? Yep -- Rucker is referring to THESE Miami Dolphins.

Rucker is what some might call a superfan. He has a Dolphins tattoo. He's performed the national anthem at multiple Miami games. He's even sung at Hall of Fame parties for Dan Marino and Dwight Stephenson, according to ESPN. Safe to say, the Hootie frontman is all in on his team.

4. Fergie

The singer has performed “The Star Spangled Banner” on more than one occasion, and in 2009, she even became a minority owner of the team.

5. Pitbull

Another noted celebrity Dolphins fan is Pitbull. The entertainer, who’s from Miami, was part of a group including T-Pain and Jimmy Buffett that in 2009 released a new fight song for the team. Plus, check out this tweet. He’s so excited!

6. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Now, whether Johnson actually tunes in on Sundays and watches the 'Fins, who knows. But we definitely noticed when he wore a Miami uniform on the first season of his HBO series, “Ballers.” The Rock also won a national football championship with the 1991 Miami Hurricanes, so maybe that's the connection.

7. Warren Buffett

Here’s a friendship that maybe you didn’t see coming: Buffett, the business mogul, is reportedly pals with Ndomukong Suh, who’s now with Tampa Bay, but previously played for Miami for three years.

Buffett was even photographed in a Dolphins' Suh jersey before a game in 2015.

Apparently the connection lies in Nebraska. The billionaire is from Omaha, and Suh played college ball with the Cornhuskers. We wonder if Buffett still pulls for the Dolphins?

8 and 9. Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez

Although these two have ended their romantic relationship, we thought we’d keep this photo up, regardless.

A-Rod reportedly wore No. 13 with the New York Yankees because of the legendary Dan Marino. The former MLB standout grew up in Miami. Although Lopez is more of a Bronx girl, she’s also a minority owner. Lopez and her then-husband Marc Anthony bought a small percentage of the team in 2009.

10. Udonis Haslem

The Miami Heat baller told the Palm Beach Post that he's rooted for the Dolphins for his whole life, just like the rest of the family.

11. Kevin Connolly

The actor, best known for his role as Eric on HBO's "Entourage," visited the NFL Network set in 2010 to discuss his favorite team, the Dolphins, according to published reports.

12. T-Pain

As mentioned, T-Pain helped release that Dolphins fight song with Pitbull (even if TMZ did call it "T-Painful). It's the thought that counts, right?

13 and 14. Venus and Serena Williams

These tennis legends were among the group of stars who joined the Dolphins' ownership group in 2009. (The only others we haven't mentioned yet are Gloria and Emilio Estefan).

“I am so excited to be part of such a renowned organization,” Serena Williams told People magazine. “Having spent so much of my childhood in the area, being involved with a staple of Miami culture is a huge honor. We look forward to many championships and much success together with the Miami Dolphins.”

Added Venus Williams, “I am honored to be a partner in the Miami Dolphins franchise and thankful to owner Stephen Ross for allowing Serena and I to be part of Miami Dolphins history.”

15. Trick Daddy

Trick Daddy, who's from Liberty City, sings, "I got that 'cause I ran with the Dolphins" in his song "Take It To Da House."

16. Vince Neil

“I’m a Miami Dolphins fan!” Neil, of Motley Crue fame, confirmed on Twitter in September 2011. (And he used a LOT of exclamation points, so we’ll take that to mean he’s pretty serious about his fandom).

This story was first published in 2018. It has since been updated.