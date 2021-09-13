MONDAY HUDDLE: Are the worst fears about Urban Meyer already being realized?

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer blows his whistle before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Huddle up! Here’s a look back at the first full week of the football season, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene.

A disastrous start for Urban

One big question among NFL fans all offseason was how well new Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer would adapt to being an NFL coach after having so much success in college.

After the first week of the regular season, it seems as if alarm bells are already being sounded.

Before Jacksonville’s season-opening game at Houston, a report surfaced on CBS Sports that Meyer was rubbing staff and players “the wrong way.”

A source said in the article that Meyer allegedly becomes “unhinged way too easily” and has lashed out at his staff following preseason games.

Then, the Jaguars went out and suffered a lopsided 37-21 loss to a Houston team that’s expected to be one of the worst in the NFL this season.

There’s obviously plenty of season for Meyer to prove his worth, and for the Jaguars to show they are trending in the right direction, especially with No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence as the new franchise quarterback.

But this does not seem like a good start for Meyer.

Improbable Hail Mary gives Jacksonville State a win over FSU

If you’re a fan of Jacksonville State, it was a glorious miracle. If you’re a supporter of Florida State, it was a stunning and inexcusable breakdown -- the type that could cost a coach a job.

With six seconds remaining of their game on Saturday, Jacksonville State trailed FSU 17-14, and had the ball on its own 41-yard line.

A Hail Mary pass was obviously in order, but odds were slim the pass would even make the end zone, making the long odds of completion for a score even longer.

Jacksvonille State quarterback Zerrick Cooper heaved the ball down the field, where it was caught by teammate Damond Philyaw-Johnson at the 20-yard line.

Still, Florida State had lots of defenders inside its 10 or near the goal line to prevent a touchdown from happening, as is typically the case when defending a Hail Mary, right?

Nope.

Philyaw-Johnson caught the ball over one defender, and had plenty of field to run past another and into the end zone for a touchdown and an improbable 20-17 win over the Seminoles.

All the goodwill from playing Notre Dame tough in its season opener obviously evaporated for Florida State in what might go down as one of the worst defended Hail Marys of all time.

4OT classic highlights preps action

Those attending Friday’s battle between Edgewater and Jones High Schools probably weren’t expecting to be there for roughly four hours, but that was the case after the two schools treated fans to a thrilling game.

The contest eventually went four overtimes before Edgewater prevailed, 52-49.

In a game full of stars, the biggest standout was Edgewater running back Cedric Baxter, who rushed for 250 yards and four touchdowns on 40 carries.