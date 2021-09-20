Tua Tagovailoa had further tests on ribs; X-rays negative, report says

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is helped off the field after being injured, as Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, right, looks on, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – There was good news for Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Monday.

The NFL Network’s Tom Pelisserro reports that Tagovailoa underwent further tests on his bruised ribs Monday morning and they did not reveal major issues.

Tagovailoa was given an initial X-ray on Sunday and those tests were negative.

Pelisserro reports his availability for Sunday’s game at Las Vegas is about pain tolerance and functionality.

The quarterback took a hard hit in the first quarter of the Dolphins 35-0 loss to the Bills.

Tagovailoa tried to get up and then went down to his knee.

The quarterback was carted away from the field and did not return.

If Tagovailoa can’t go against Las Vegas, Jacoby Brissett will likely remain the Dolphins quarterback.