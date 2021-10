SUNRISE, Fla. – Episode 42 of the Chirping the Cats podcast takes a dive into the Florida Panthers 2021-22 Opening Night roster, breaking down the first set of expected lines and pairings put together by head coach Joel Quenneville.

Also on the podcast, we hear from Panthers General Manager Bill Zito, who spoke about a bevy of topics, including his offseason moves, differences he notices in the team, how he communicates with his players and whether South Florida is a legitimate hockey market.

