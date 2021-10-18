Miami Heat are the 9th most popular NBA team on social media

MIAMI, Fla. – The NBA is back in full force as pre-season begins this week, which means millions of NBA fans across the country will be tuning in and interacting on social media about their favorite teams — and certain fans are more opinionated and passionate online than others.

According to a new report from Bookies.com that analyzed which NBA teams have generated the most online buzz over the past 12 months, coming in hot at No. 9 is none other than our very own Miami Heat.

Although the most popular NBA team on Twitter is currently the Los Angeles Lakers, which rank No. 1 on their list with nearly 6 million tagged posts, the Heat cause quite the stir on social media.

With 4.8 million followers on Twitter, and nearly 5 million followers on Instagram, the Heat have a devoted following. Plus, over the past year, the Heat have been tagged nearly 800,000 times on social media.

The study also revealed that the male demographic between the ages of 18 to 24 are the most vocal online over topics regarding all things NBA.

For their complete study, “Social Media Buzz: Ranking the Most Popular NBA Teams,” click here.