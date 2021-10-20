Multiple reports out of Houston indicate Dolphins, Texans working towards deal for Deshaun Watson

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE- In an Aug. 2, 2021 file photo, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson practices with the team during NFL football practice in Houston. Attorneys involved in the lawsuits accusing Watson of sexual assault and harassment say the FBI has become involved in the case. Tony Buzbee, the attorney for the 22 women who have sued Watson, said Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 he and some of his clients have spoken with FBI agents about the allegations against Watson.(AP Photo/Justin Rex_file)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Three reports out of Houston on Wednesday indicate that the Dolphins and Texans are working on a potential trade and could have a deal done this week.

The two teams have been linked for months.

Watson has made it clear that he wants out of the Houston and would like to play in Miami.

The quarterback is also dealing with off-the-field problems. He’s been accused by more than two dozen women of inappropriate sexual conduct.

The Dolphins currently have a 1-5 record.

The Texans are reportedly asking for a big price for Watson.

The Dolphins have plenty of draft capital that could make a trade possible.

The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 2.