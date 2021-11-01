Miami Heat releases newest uniform ‘Miami Mashup’

The Miami Heat have released their latest ‘City Edition’ uniform, the ‘Miami Mashup.'

MIAMI – The Miami Heat have released their latest ‘City Edition’ uniform, and if you think they look all mixed and matched up, it’s by design.

The team calls it the ‘Miami Mashup’ and it takes combinations from previous Heat uniforms to form a new look.

Heat players were given the chance to pick their own unique number style(s) to form their uniform number look. 72 different numbers combined with eight of the most popular past uniforms meant that no two players’ jerseys are alike.

Tyler Herro wearing the 'Miami Mashup' jersey. (Courtesy of Miami Heat)

For fans that means the ability to mix and match number styles to create their own jersey.

Fans can choose from 72 different numbers across 8 styles to design a jersey of their own. That means 5,256 possible number style combinations.

The team’s merchandise website, www.miamiheatstore.com, has an interactive area where fans can mash up the number styles and combinations they want.

The uniform features a thin “trophy gold” stripe that pays homage to the infamous yellow ropes brought out seconds before “The Shot” during the 2013 NBA Finals.

'Miami Mashup' Miami Heat jersey. (Courtesy of Miami Heat)

While merchandise is available on-line, the team will have an in-person Midnight Madness event at the FTX Arena on November 14th, which technically begins at midnight on November 15th.

The Heat will wear the uniforms for 22 games this season starting with this Thursday’s home game versus the Boston Celtics.