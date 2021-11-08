Tyler Van Dyke, Charleston Rambo recognized by ACC ahead of Miami’s showdown at Florida State

(Doug Murray,Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Miami wide receiver Charleston Rambo (11) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept 18, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes are gathering momentum and recognition ahead of their showdown Saturday with Florida State.

On Monday, the ACC named quarterback Tyler Van Dyke the Rookie of the Week.

It is the third straight honor for the Canes quarterback.

Van Dyke was 22 of 34 for 389 yards and 3 touchdowns.

His favorite target against Georgia Tech also received an honor.

Charleston Rambo was named ACC Receiver of the Week.

Rambo had a career-high 210 yards receiving and a touchdown.

The Canes beat Georgia Tech 33-30 to earn their third straight win.

Head coach Manny Diaz said Monday, “It is FSU week. We’re excited. It’s always a big, big moment in our season. I think this is a huge moment in our season... really, really important game for us. Always know it’s going to be a battle when you go up to Tallahassee.”

Diaz pointed out that Florida State is a much-improved team, especially on defense.

Diaz said, “It’s going to be a big-time game. We wouldn’t expect it any other way. When these two teams get together, we know how motivated they will be for Saturday... and our guys will be motivated just the same.”