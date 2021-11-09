Rangers hold off Panthers, hand Florida 1st regulation loss

Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers makes the second period save on Patric Hornqvist of the Florida Panthers at Madison Square Garden on November 08, 2021 in New York City. The Rangers defeated the Panthers 4-3.

NEW YORK – Igor Shesterkin made a season-high 42 saves and the New York Rangers held off Florida 4-3, handing the Panthers their first loss in regulation this season.

Chris Kreider and Adam Fox each had a goal in the first period before K’Andre Miller and Ryan Strome scored 30 seconds apart in the second as New York built a 4-0 lead.

Eetu Luostarinen scored 20 seconds into the third for Florida. Sam Reinhart trimmed it to 4-2 at 18:34 before Patric Hornqvist made it a one-goal game at 19:20.

The Panthers tried for the tying goal with goalie Spencer Knight pulled for an extra skater, but Shesterkin made one more key save in the waning seconds.