74º
wplg logo

LIVE

Sports

Wizards beat Heat 103-100 to split home-and-home series

Associated Press

Tags: NBA, Heat, Miami Heat
Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija, right center, goes to the basket against Miami Heat guard Max Strus and Caleb Martin, bottom, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Washington. (Nick Wass, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

WASHINGTON – Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Spencer Dinwiddie each scored 16 points and hit two 3-pointers during a crucial late stretch and the Wizards rallied for a 103-100 victory over the Miami Heat on Saturday night.

Bradley Beal had 21 points to help Washington split the home-and-home series with Miami and move a half-game above the Heat in the Southeast Division standings.

Miami beat Washington 112-97 in Florida on Thursday night. The Wizards trailed by as 16 in the third quarter and by 10 with 4:42 to play before Caldwell-Pope and Dinwiddie scored every point during a 15-2 run to give Washington a 99-96 lead with 1:43 left.

Jimmy Butler scored 29 points for the Heat, and Tyler Herro added 20.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author: