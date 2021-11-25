Ekblad lifts Panthers 2-1 over Flyers in record-tying win

Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad, left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring the game-winning goal during overtime in an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. The Panthers won 2-1 in overtime.

SUNRISE, Fla. – Aaron Ekblad scored 2:39 into overtime and the Florida Panthers won their record-tying 11th straight home game to start the season by topping the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1.

After a faceoff win in the 3-on-3 session, Ekblad worked a give-and-go with Jonathan Huberdeau, zipping in the winner from the low slot for his sixth of the season.

Sam Bennett had a goal and an assist, and Anthony Duclair and Ekblad dished out assists for Florida, which won its fourth straight and is 8-2-1 against the Metropolitan Division.

Joel Farabee put the Flyers up 1-0 during the first period after getting loose on a breakaway and beating Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky with a low shot.

Bobrovsky finished the game with 32 saves for Florida, improving his record to 9-0-2 on the season.