Barkov leaves game early, Panthers fall to Blues in overtime 4-3

St. Louis Blues' Brayden Schenn is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS – Pavel Buchnevich scored a wrap-around goal 53 seconds into overtime and the St. Louis Blues beat the Florida Panthers 4-3.

The Blues earned a split in their back-to-back with Florida. Both games went to overtime.

Brandon Saad’s tip of Ivan Barbashev’s shot broke a 2-2 tie and gave the Blues their first lead of the game with 13:12 left in the third period.

Florida captain Sasha Barkov returned from an eight-game absence and opened the scoring just 6:49 into the game. Barkov left the game midway through the third period and did not return.

Panthers interim head coach Andrew Brunette did not have an update on Barkov after the game, but did say that the injury he suffered on Tuesday was not related to the injury that kept him out of the lineup.

Jonathan Huberdeau’s goal for the Panthers with 5:32 left tied the game for the third time.

Blues goalie Ville Husso left the game after Huberdeau’s goal, with Charlie Lindgren making his St. Louis debut in relief.

No immediate explanation for Husso’s departure was given.

