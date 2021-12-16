77º
Vincent, Robinson lead short-handed Heat past 76ers 101-96

Associated Press

Tags: NBA, Miami Heat, Heat
Duncan Robinson of the Miami Heat celebrates after scoring during the second quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on December 15, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Tim Nwachukwu, 2021 Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA – Gabe Vincent hit a key 3-pointer in the fourth quarter and scored 26 points, Duncan Robinson had 21 points, and the short-handed Miami Heat built a 23-point lead and held on to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 101-96.

Kyle Lowry added 14 points for the Heat, who had just 10 available players – seven of whom were undrafted.

Joel Embiid had 17 points and 14 rebounds in his return after missing a game due to right rib soreness.

Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 27 points, and Tobias Harris added 24.

