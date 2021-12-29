Miami Heat short required players, game at San Antonio Spurs postponed

Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem, seen here with Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Miami, has been sidelined because of the NBA's COVID-19 protocol.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The Miami Heat game against the San Antonio Spurs has been postponed, according to an announcement by team officials on Twitter.

Set for the AT&T Center in San Antonio, ESPN’s Andrian Wojnarowski reported the postponement and it was then confirmed by the NBA.

The NBA mandate is eight healthy players to have a game and Wojnarowski said that the Heat were short the required players. Wojnarowski said this is the 10th NBA game postponed this season.

Miami had 12 players listed as out before the game chalking up those sidelined to injuries and the coronavirus surge.

The NBA lists five Heat players as out based on the NBA’s COVID health and safety protocols. Those protocols keep any player off the court that tests positive for COVID-19 for a minimum of 10 days. The players included: Udonis Haslem, Kyle Lowry, Max Strus, P.J. Tucker and Gabe Vincent.

On Twitter, the Miami Heat post said the game will be rescheduled, but did not commit to a specific date.