Reinhart, Panthers hand Canucks’ Boudreau first non-OT loss

Aleksander Barkov of the Florida Panthers scores against Thatcher Demko of the Vancouver Canucks during the second period at the FLALive Arena on January 11, 2022 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

SUNRISE, Fla. – Sam Reinhart had two goals and an assist and the Florida Panthers handed Vancouver Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau his first regulation loss in 10 games with a 5-2 victory.

Boudreau was 8-0-1 since taking over the Canucks on Dec. 6.

Vancouver was 8-15-2 when he replaced Travis Green.

Aleksander Barkov scored his team-leading 15th goal and also had an assist for Florida.

Aaron Ekblad had a goal and two assists, Maxim Mamin also scored, and Frank Vatrano and Anton Lundell each had two assists.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 42 shots.

The Panthers moved to 6-0-1 in their past seven games.