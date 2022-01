(John Bazemore, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro looks for an open man as Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

MIAMI – Tyler Herro is out for the Miami Heat on Wednesday.

The guard has been placed in the health and safety protocols.

The team will make Chris Silva available to fill the roster spot.

Herro has been outstanding for the Heat in his role as the team’s 6th man.

Coming off the bench, Herro is averaging 20.7 points per game in 32.9 minutes.

Miami hosts Portland on Wednesday night.