Monahan scores twice, Flames beat Panthers 5-1

Sean Monahan of the Calgary Flames in action against the Ottawa Senators during an NHL game at Scotiabank Saddledome on January 13, 2022 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images)

CALGARY, Alberta – Sean Monahan scored twice for the first time this season and the slumping Calgary Flames beat the NHL-leading Florida Panthers 5-1.

Rasmus Andersson got his first goal of the season, Matthew Tkachuk and Blake Coleman also scored and Johnny Gaudreau had four assists for Calgary.

The Flames snapped a four-game skid and won on home ice for the first time since Nov. 29.

They were 2-7-1 in their past 10 games.

Jacob Markstrom had 28 saves for Calgary. He had given up at least four goals in his previous five starts.