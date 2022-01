DRV PNK Stadium is new name for Inter Miami's Fort Lauderdale home

FORT LAUDERDALE – There was a surprise visitor at Inter Miami practice on Thursday.

A snake was spotted as the team wrapped up training.

Winger Brek Shea was told about the snake.

He casually walked over and picked it up.

Shea said, “I grew up having pet snakes, lizards, everything. I enjoy them. Most people are scared of them, but they’re pretty nice I guess.”