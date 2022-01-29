Butler scores 26 points, Heat hold off late Clippers rally

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat dunks the basketball during the first half against the LA Clippers at FTX Arena on January 28, 2022 in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI – Jimmy Butler scored 26 points and the Miami Heat withstood another furious comeback from the Los Angeles Clippers during a 121-114 victory.

Bam Adebayo had 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Heat, who have won 10 of 12.

Gabe Vincent finished with 23 points.

The Eastern Conference-leading Heat snapped a six-game losing streak against the Clippers.

Miami’s last win over Los Angeles was on Dec. 8, 2018. Down 23 late in the third period, the Clippers closed to 117-113 on Amir Coffey’s layup with 33 seconds remaining.

Butler hit four foul shots on Miami’s final two possessions to secure the win. He converted all 16 of his free-throw attempts.