Miami Marathon: Map, times and traffic info

MIAMI – The Miami Marathon is back, with more than 15,000 people expected to race through the streets of Miami on Sunday morning.

The event starts bright and early at 5:55 a.m. outside FTX Arena, and runners will head over the MacArthur Causeway to Ocean Drive, through the art district and back around through Coconut Grove, finishing at Bayfront Park.

In addition to the 26.2-mile marathon, there is a 13.1-mile half marathon on much of the same course Sunday.

It’s too late to enter, but if you’re looking for a place to watch, click here for info on some of the best spots.

A separate 5K will run Saturday morning from Watson Island to Nikki Beach.

Even if you’re not a running fan, you may be affected by road closures and changes to bus routes this weekend. (More details on those below.) Miami-Dade County encourages people to use Metrorail and Metromover service to get to the course.

Ad

For more information on all the events, go to themiamimarathon.com

COURSE MAP:

ROAD CLOSURES (info from Miami police):

Friday 10 a.m.: Biscayne Boulevard between SE 2nd Street and NE 2nd Street will be partially closed to allow the implementation of the finish line. The northbound lanes of the boulevard will be closed, implementing a counter flow. All traffic entering Biscayne Boulevard at Chopin Plaza will be re-routed to the southbound lanes at SE 1st Street until NE 2nd Street where the counter-flow will return traffic patterns to normal.

Saturday at 8 a.m.: All northbound traffic entering Biscayne Boulevard at Chopin Plaza will be re-routed westbound on SE 2nd Street. Southbound traffic on Biscayne Boulevard will be detoured at NE 1st street and re-routed west. This will close the Boulevard north and south from NE 1st Street to SE 1st Street.

Ad

Sunday at 5 a.m.: Road closures for the event will begin city-wide and will re-open at approximately 11 a.m. following the tail of the race. Shortly after the last participant finishes the race, all road closures except for Biscayne Boulevard counter-flow will re-open. The Biscayne Boulevard counter-flow is estimated to be opened at approximately 5 p.m.

For further details on all the road/traffic changes, click here.

BUS ROUTES AFFECTED: