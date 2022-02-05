Panthers to host 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend at FLA Live Arena

A general view of the FLA Live Arena prior to the game between the Florida Panthers and the Vancouver Canucks on January 11, 2022 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

SUNRISE, Fla. – The NHL All-Star Game is coming back to South Florida.

Commissioner Gary Bettman announced on Friday that the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend would take place at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise.

It will mark the second time that the Florida Panthers have hosted the annual display of hockey talent and the first time in two decades; Florida also hosted the All-Star Game in 2003.

“We are thrilled and honored to announce the dates for the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend in South Florida,” Panthers President & CEO Matt Caldwell said in a statement released by the team. “We’ve been excited about bringing an event of this caliber and showcasing the league’s best in our backyard. For Panthers fans, playing host to an All-Star game is an opportunity to show off our vibrant hockey culture in Florida and for NHL fans, it’s a chance to visit our exciting region and all it has to offer.”

The Skills Competition will be on Friday, Feb. 3 with the All-Star Game going down the following day, Saturday, Feb 4.

Ad

According to the Panthers, season ticket holders (aka Territory Members) will receive priority access for the weekend’s events.