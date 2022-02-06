74º
Dolphins to hire Mike McDaniel as new head coach

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: NFL, Dolphins, Miami Dolphins
San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel speaks during a news conference at NFL football training camp in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, July 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) (Jeff Chiu, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins appear poised to hire their next head coach.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the Dolphins are working on a contract with San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.

Local 10 News has since confirmed the report through a league source.

McDaniel, 38, had been considered favorite for the job and spent 10 hours with team officials during a second interview on Friday.

Miami also held a second interview with Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore on Saturday.

McDaniel becomes the 14th head coach in Dolphins history. He replaces Brian Flores, who was fired following the end of the 2021 season despite leading Miami to consecutive years with winning records for the first time since 2002 and 2003.

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

