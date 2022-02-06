Dolphins to hire Mike McDaniel as new head coach

(Jeff Chiu, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel speaks during a news conference at NFL football training camp in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, July 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins appear poised to hire their next head coach.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the Dolphins are working on a contract with San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.

Sources: Miami is working on a deal with 49ers’ OC Mike McDaniel to be their next head coach. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 6, 2022

Local 10 News has since confirmed the report through a league source.

McDaniel, 38, had been considered favorite for the job and spent 10 hours with team officials during a second interview on Friday.

Miami also held a second interview with Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore on Saturday.

McDaniel becomes the 14th head coach in Dolphins history. He replaces Brian Flores, who was fired following the end of the 2021 season despite leading Miami to consecutive years with winning records for the first time since 2002 and 2003.