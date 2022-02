Helmets of the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals sit in front of the Lombardi Trophy.

Is your favorite NFL team playing in the big game this weekend?

Only two teams make it this far -- so even if your answer is NO, we can help you decide who to pull for.

Who knows? Maybe you’d make a perfect Cincinnati Bengals fan. Or perhaps you’ve never known what team deserves your allegiance -- and now it’ll all make sense. You’re a Los Angeles Rams person after all!

Take our (silly) quiz below to find out.