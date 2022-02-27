F1 won’t race in Russia this year after Ukraine invasion

FILE - Fans watch as cars approach turn one during the F1 U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas, on Oct. 24, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Formula 1 has announced a new five-year contract with the Circuit of the Americas to keep the United States Grand Prix at the Texas track through 2026. The 2022 U.S. Grand Prix is scheduled for Oct. 23 and has been on F1's official calendar without a formal contract. The tracks original 10-year deal expired with the 2021 race which drew more than 300,000. The contract also keeps at least two F1 races in the U.S. through 2026. The Miami Grand Prix starts a 10-year race contract in May. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, Pool)

LONDON – Formula One says it is “impossible” to hold a race in Russia later this year following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

F1 had scheduled a race in Sochi on Sept. 25.

“We are watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation,” F1 said in a statement Friday. “Formula 1, (governing body) the FIA, and the teams discussed the position of our sport, and the conclusion is, including the view of all relevant stakeholders, that it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances.”

Russia pressed its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital Friday after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides.

