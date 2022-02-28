Donic leads big comeback, Mavericks stun Warriors 107-101

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) scores past Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO – Luka Doncic made two free throws with 7.9 seconds left on the way to 34 points and the Dallas Mavericks came back from 21 down in the third quarter to stun the Golden State Warriors 107-101 on Sunday night.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 10 of his 24 in the final period for Dallas.

Stephen Curry hit a 3-pointer with 10 seconds remaining and had 27 points and 10 assists in his first game at home since earning All-Star Game MVP honors, but the Warriors couldn't do enough right on either end during crunch time as Dallas hit all the big shots.

Doncic went 10 for 21 from the floor in the first of two matchups in five days between a pair of top-five NBA defenses: No. 1 Golden State and the fifth-ranked Mavericks. Dinwiddie scored five straight points midway through the fourth that got Dallas to 93-90.

Dorian Finney-Smith’s 3 with 5:05 to go made it 94-93, then his putback at 3:21 gave Dallas the lead before Donic scored the next time down.

Andrew Wiggins added 18 points for Golden State and Kevon Looney grabbed 10 rebounds to go with eight points and five assists as Klay Thompson sat out with an illness after missing practice Saturday. The hope is he will be healthy to travel with the team.

Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga received a technical with 9:20 left for grabbing the rim after a goaltending call. Golden State couldn't deliver in what seemed set to be another commanding victory over Dallas after the Warriors snapped a four-game home losing streak to the Mavericks last month with a 130-92 rout.

Curry was presented another time with his All-Star Game MVP trophy so the home fans could celebrate the reigning scoring champion's accomplishment: 16 3-pointers and 50 points. Vince Carter, who Curry admired while growing up in Toronto, handed him the hardware during a pregame ceremony.

These teams will meet again Thursday in Dallas.

BERKELEY PROUD

Dallas coach Jason Kidd visited his old campus at California in Berkeley on Saturday to see the Golden Bears beat rival Stanford 53-39, then also caught some of Cal's baseball game next-door against Illinois-Chicago and caught up with coach and friend Mike Neu.

“It was good to be back on campus,” Kidd said, joking how he has former Stanford star Dwight Powell on his roster.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Also sidelined for the Mavericks were G Trey Burke (sprained left shoulder), F Marquese Chriss (sore right knee) and G Frank Ntilikina (sprained right ankle). ... Dallas is 14-9 on the road against the Western Conference. ... Powell picked up his fourth foul at the 9:02 mark of the third.

Warriors: Jordan Poole was 0 for 7 and missed all four of his 3-point tries. ... C James Wiseman is scheduled to travel with the team on its upcoming four-game road trip and continue to be integrated into practices and scrimmages as he works back from right knee surgery last year. ... Andre Iguodala missed his fifth straight game with lower back tightness.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: At Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

Warriors: At Minnesota on Tuesday night.

