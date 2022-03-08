Oladipo returns, Herro scores 31, Heat top Rockets 123-106

Victor Oladipo of the Miami Heat celebrates after scoring a three pointer against the Houston Rockets, his first points since returning from injury, during the first half at FTX Arena on March 07, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

MIAMI – Victor Oladipo scored 11 points in in his first game in nearly a year, Tyler Herro scored 21 of his 31 points in the second quarter and the Miami Heat beat the Houston Rockets 123-106.

Oladipo was playing his first game since April 8 following a second surgery to repair a right quadriceps tendon.

He took a charge on his first defensive possession, hitting the deck without any signs of problems, then took another later in the game and had a dunk near the end of his 15-minute stint.

Jimmy Butler scored 21 points for Miami.

Kevin Porter Jr. scored 22 points for Houston.