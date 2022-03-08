Oladipo returns, Herro scores 31, Heat top Rockets 123-106

MIAMI – Victor Oladipo scored 11 points in in his first game in nearly a year, Tyler Herro scored 21 of his 31 points in the second quarter and the Miami Heat beat the Houston Rockets 123-106.
Oladipo was playing his first game since April 8 following a second surgery to repair a right quadriceps tendon.
He took a charge on his first defensive possession, hitting the deck without any signs of problems, then took another later in the game and had a dunk near the end of his 15-minute stint.
Jimmy Butler scored 21 points for Miami.
Kevin Porter Jr. scored 22 points for Houston.