Sam Reinhart has 6th hat trick, Panthers beat Flyers 6-3

(Marta Lavandier, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart celebrates his goal, assisted by left wing Jonathan Huberdeau, during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

SUNRISE, Fla. – Sam Reinhart had his sixth career hat trick, Carter Verhaeghe scored twice and the Florida Panthers pushed their winning streak to five games, beating the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 on Thursday night.

Jonathan Huberdeau and Aaron Ekblad each had four assists for Florida.

Anthony Duclair also scored and Aleksander Barkov had two assists for Florida, which tied a season best by scoring three times on the power play.

James van Riemsdyk, Cam Atkinson and Travis Konecny scored for the Flyers.