Jimmy Butler misses Heat practice with ankle injury

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat dunks the basketball during the first half against the LA Clippers at FTX Arena on January 28, 2022 in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI – The Miami Heat have an unusual week.

The top team in the Eastern Conference only has two games on the schedule and both are at home.

With that time, the Heat held a practice on Thursday ahead of Friday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

All-Star Jimmy Butler did not practice after rolling his ankle in the Heat’s win over the Pistons on Tuesday night.

Head Coach Erik Spoelstra said that Butler was undergoing treatment on that ankle and didn’t yet know if Butler would be able to play against the Thunder.

The Heat have a 46-24 record, two games ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks for the East’s top spot.