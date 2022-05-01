Heat’s Kyle Lowry out for Game 1, Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid out for Games 1, 2

(Wilfredo Lee, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

MIAMI – The Heat and 76ers will both be short-handed for Game 1 of their series on Monday night in Miami.

The Heat announced on Sunday that guard Kyle Lowry has been ruled out for Game 1 with a hamstring injury.

That same injury kept Lowry out of Game 5 of the Heat’s series with the Hawks.

As for Philadelphia, their star Joel Embiid will not be in Miami for games 1 and 2 of the series.

He suffered an orbital fracture and a concussion in Philadelphia’s close-out win over Toronto.

ESPN’S Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Emiid could return to the series as soon as games 3 and 4 in Philly.

Embiid would first need to clear the concussion protocols and then see a doctor about his eye.