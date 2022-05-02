Panthers Captain Sasha Barkov will continue donation commitment to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital through postseason

Aleksander Barkov of the Florida Panthers skates against the Toronto Maple Leafs during an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on March 27, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Florida Panthers captain Sasha Barkov has been working with Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital for the past three seasons.

Barkov donates $1,600 for every goal he scores and $800 for each of his assists to benefit the children, and their families, who are being treated at the pediatric facility located in Hollywood.

On Monday, Barkov and the hospital announced that he would be continuing to make those donations during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“I am happy to continue my support of Joe D during the postseason,” Barkov said through a press release. “Knowing I can bring a smile to the kids, families, and the staff is personally satisfying, and I’m looking forward to visiting the children’s hospital again sometime soon.”

Barkov finished the regular season with 39 goals and 49 assists, which adds up to a $101,600 donation.

That number is sure to go up once Barkov and the Panthers hit the ice for the playoffs.

This is the third season Barkov has teamed up with Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital and made the commitment of $1,600 for every goal and $800 per assist.

Barkov also provides a luxury suite at every Panthers home game, which has been seen filled with grateful children, family members and hospital workers over the past three seasons.

“Sasha has been a great ambassador for us and a credit too athletes everywhere, selflessly sharing of himself and bringing joy to those impacted by illness,” said Kevin Janser, president of the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Barkov and the Panthers will play Game 1 of their Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round series against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday at FLA Live Arena.