Bumgarner sharp in Dbacks win, Lovullo tops in franchise

Madison Bumgarner of the Arizona Diamondbacks delivers a first inning pitch against the Miami Marlins at Chase Field on May 10, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

PHOENIX – Madison Bumgarner pitched effectively into the seventh inning in his first start since being ejected and the Arizona Diamondbacks made Torey Lovullo the winningest manager in franchise history with a 9-3 win over the Miami Marlins.

Bumgarner gave up a two-run homer to Jose Soler in a shaky first inning, but allowed two hits the rest of the way after his strange ejection against Miami last week.

Jordan Luplow hit a two-run homer off Jesus Luzardo in the first inning.

Arizona has won seven of eight, and this one was Lovullo’s 354th victory game, passing Kirk Gibson’s team record.