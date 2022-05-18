Heat hope to build off Game 1 success against Boston

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives to the basket between Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) and center Daniel Theis (27) during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals playoff series, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI – The Miami Heat returned to practice to get ready for Game 2 against the Boston Celtics.

On the injury front, Head Coach Erik Spoelstra said that guard Kyle Lowry did light shooting, but had no other update on his injured hamstring.

In Game 1, the Heat came out to a slow start and trailed by 8 points at halftime.

Wednesday, guard Tyler Herro described the Heat’s halftime locker room.

Herro said, “You know the vets were just vocal and we know we didn’t play to our best ability in the first half. We just talked about it, got each other fired up, and obviously the third quarter was the third quarter and that’s where we were able to gain our lead.”

The Heat outscored Boston 39-14 in the third quarter. Jimmy Butler outscored Boston in the third quarter by himself. Butler had 17 of his 41 points in the third quarter of Miami’s 118-107 win.

Herro called Butler a “superstar” and said, “He’s doing everything. That’s what superstars do.”

Bam Adebayo said the Heat were bad defensively in the first half.

Adebayo said, “Going into halftime that was the emphasis. Really honing in, getting the energy up, really getting stops. We did that in the second half.”

Adebayo said the Heat still prepare for every game regardless of who is playing on the other team.

Boston played Game 1 without two starters, Marcus Smart and Al Hortford.

Adebayo also had praise for the Heat’s home crowd in Game 1.

Adebayo said, “8:30 game, everybody was there early... Our fans when we start making shots and the crowd gets going it gives us a burst of energy.”