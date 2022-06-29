Jazz Chisholm Jr. will be placed on IL with back injury

Jazz Chisholm Jr. of the Miami Marlins hits a grand slam in the second inning against the Washington Nationals at loanDepot park on June 07, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

MIAMI – Marlins phenom Jazz Chisholm Jr. is being placed on the injured list with a lower back strain.

Chisholm said after Tuesday’s game that he hurt his back while taking a check-swing against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Chisholm left the game in the second inning and had testing on Wednesday.

As it stands, Chisholm is the National League’s leading vote-getter for Second Basemen in the All-Star Voting.

The All-Star game will be played on July 19 in Los Angeles.

Chisholm is hitting .254 with 14 home runs and 45 RBI.