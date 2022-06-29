Jazz Chisholm Jr. will be placed on IL with back injury

MIAMI – Marlins phenom Jazz Chisholm Jr. is being placed on the injured list with a lower back strain.
Chisholm said after Tuesday’s game that he hurt his back while taking a check-swing against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Chisholm left the game in the second inning and had testing on Wednesday.
As it stands, Chisholm is the National League’s leading vote-getter for Second Basemen in the All-Star Voting.
The All-Star game will be played on July 19 in Los Angeles.
Chisholm is hitting .254 with 14 home runs and 45 RBI.