Presidents’ Trophy winning Panthers release 2022-23 season schedule

Teammates line up to congratulate goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky of the Florida Panthers after they defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 at the FLA Live Arena on April 21, 2022 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers will enter the 2022-23 season as one of the NHL’s favorites to compete for a Stanley Cup.

It’s a new position for the Panthers to be in, considering the not-so-successful history of the franchise.

Florida is fresh off its first Presidents’ Trophy win, finishing with the best regular season record of all the NHL’s 32 teams.

It will be quite a challenge if the Panthers want to come close to their franchise record 58 wins from a season ago, and now we know when and where each of those challenges will take place.

On Wednesday, the NHL released the full schedule for the 22-23 season.

The Panthers will open their slate with three straight games on the road, starting on Thursday, Oct. 13 against the New York Islanders.

Florida’s home opener comes six days later, on Wednesday, Oct. 19 when they host the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:30 p.m.

Aside from Opening Night, weekday home games will typically begin with a 7 p.m. puck drop. Weekend start times vary, with most starting at 6 p.m.

While the Cats open the season playing nine of their first 13 games away from Sunrise, they’ll close out the schedule with four of their final five games at FLA Live Arena.

Florida’s longest homestand is in March. It’ll last seven games and cover nearly two and a half weeks.

Around the holidays, Florida will host Montreal on Dec. 29 and the New York Rangers on New Years Day.

