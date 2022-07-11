Sandy Alcantara named to NL All-Star Team

(Lynne Sladky, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara throws during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI – Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara is going to his second All-Star game.

The ace was selected on Sunday.

Alcantara has a 9-3 record with a 1.82 earned run average.

The Marlins pitcher has thrown an incredible 123.1 innings so far this season.

Alcantara will be going to the All-Star Game for the second time.

Alcantara said, “I think I deserve it... Gotta go there, have fun and enjoy the game.”

Alcantara said he could start if he’s needed.

He said being the starter, “That means a lot. That’s gonna be my first time starting an All-Star game. I think it’s going to be great for me, my country, and my team.”

The Marlins will also be sending infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. as the starting second baseman.

Chisholm said that Alcantara is the best pitcher in the world.

Alcantara was humble in saying that he wouldn’t say it, he just has to keep doing his job and competing.