Miami Hurricanes ranked No. 16 in AP Top 25

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes enter the 2022 season with big expectations.
On Monday, the Associated Press released its preseason poll.
The Hurricanes were ranked No. 16.
Last week, the USA Today/Coaches poll had the Hurricanes ranked No. 17.
Miami is one of five ACC schools in the Top 25.
The Canes open the season on Sept. 3 at Hard Rock Stadium when they host Bethune-Cookman.
Head Coach Mario Cristobal is entering his first season at the helm for the Hurricanes. He won two national titles as a Canes player.
Miami returns quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, who is up for several national awards after a remarkable Freshman season.
In his first year, Van Dyke threw for 2,931 yards, 25 touchdowns, and just 6 interceptions.