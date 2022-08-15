87º

Miami Hurricanes ranked No. 16 in AP Top 25

David Lang, Sports Executive Producer

Tyler Van Dyke of the Miami Hurricanes looks to pass against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Hard Rock Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Mark Brown, 2021 Mark Brown)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes enter the 2022 season with big expectations.

On Monday, the Associated Press released its preseason poll.

The Hurricanes were ranked No. 16.

Last week, the USA Today/Coaches poll had the Hurricanes ranked No. 17.

Miami is one of five ACC schools in the Top 25.

The Canes open the season on Sept. 3 at Hard Rock Stadium when they host Bethune-Cookman.

Head Coach Mario Cristobal is entering his first season at the helm for the Hurricanes. He won two national titles as a Canes player.

Miami returns quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, who is up for several national awards after a remarkable Freshman season.

In his first year, Van Dyke threw for 2,931 yards, 25 touchdowns, and just 6 interceptions.

