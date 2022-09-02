85º

Florida A&M and Jackson State will meet again for the 2022 Orange Blossom Classic

The game will take place on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens

Alex Finnie

Ryan Mackey

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The highly anticipated Orange Blossom Classic football game that brings the focus in on Historically Black Colleges and Universities is set to take place on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

The rich history surrounding not only the game of football, but both programs, continues to bring communities together.

The classic began during segregation in Miami and after a 43-year hiatus, returned in 2021.

The game continues to bring HBCU traditions to the forefront through athletics.

On Sunday, Jackson State University travels to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami to face Florida A&M University from the heart of Jackson Mississippi where all hands are on deck dealing with a dire water crisis.

Despite the crisis, JSU Head Coach Deion Sanders says his team remains focused on football.

We don’t want to win, we want to dominate,” said Sanders.

Florida A&M University head coach Willie Simmons says understands the importance of this game and knows what it can do for his football team.

“If we continue to do the little things and put it all together then this will definitely be a successful team,” said Simmons.

Many people are also expended to attend the game for the Battle of the Bands, which speaks for itself.

For gameday information, please visit the official Orange Blossom Classic website: https://www.orangeblossomclassic.com/

