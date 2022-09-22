Padres' Snell has no-hitter vs Cardinals after 6 innings

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell winds up during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO – Blake Snell of the San Diego Padres has pitched six no-hit innings against Albert Pujols and the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals.

The Padres lead 1-0 at Petco Park on Wednesday night.

The left-handed Snell has allowed only two runners, issuing walks to Nolan Arenado leading off the second inning and Paul Goldschmidt with one out in the fourth.

He's retired Pujols twice — a strikeout and a groundout — with the 42-year-old two home runs shy of 700 for his career.

Snell has struck out 11. The Cardinals haven't come close to getting a hit and have put only seven balls in play.

He has thrown 92 pitches, 57 for strikes.

Snell came into the game with a 7-9 record and a 3.85 ERA.

