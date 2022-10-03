Tua Tagovailoa ruled out from Sunday’s Jets game with a concussion

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is examined during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins will play Sunday’s game against the New York Jets without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Head coach Mike McDaniel ruled Tagovailoa out with a concussion.

McDaniel said, “It’s too early to give a definite timeline, I can comfortably say he’ll be out for this game against the Jets. But anything beyond that we’re just making sure he’s at optimum health and then crossing that bridge. It’s a little early for definitive timelines beyond that.”

McDaniel said Tagovailoa is in the building and has had a couple of good days.

McDaniel said, “he’s going to be diligent with it and if there’s obviously any things that are giving him issues in terms of light and those things then we will shut those down.”

McDaniel said he sees the changes to the concussion protocol and that specialist are separate issues.

McDaniel said, “if moving forward it’s safer for one extra player, than I’m all for it. As far as the Bills game specifically, our process, and everything involved in the medical situation, I’m still very confident in how we did that.”

The coach said it’s not one person who will determine when Tagovailoa can come back. It will be a collection of factors.

McDaniel said, “I’m very very confident, only reason I’m confident is everything I’ve been around since I’ve been here of our medical staff and how they do their business.”

McDaniel said that Tagovailoa’s MRI came back clean.

McDaniel said the Dolphins would have no problem if Tagovailoa sought more opinions. He said the Dolphins are an organization that encourages it.

McDaniel said the Dolphins are totally fine with adjusting their procedure if it helps players health.