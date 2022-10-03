Tyler Van Dyke to remain Miami Hurricanes starting quarterback

Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (9) stands back to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Bethune Cookman, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes are not making a quarterback change.

Head coach Mario Cristobal making it clear that Tyler Van Dyke will remain the Canes quarterback.

Van Dyke had a terrible outing in Miami’s loss to Middle Tennessee. His first two passes were intercepted and he was later benched in favor of Jake Garcia.

Cristobal said Van Dyke has handled his bad performance well, “Very competitive response. He’s approached with energy with ownership with honesty and with transparency.”

Cristobal said Van Dyke has worked hard to have a good week of practice.

As for backup Jake Garcia, Cristobal said, “The world of confidence in Jake. We feel we have two great quarterbacks and a third young one that’s developing into a good one as well... Super bright future for him as well.”

Cristobal said on Van Dyke, “When a guy’s played as many games as he has and it’s not like been here for a ton of years but he’s been here for long enough and he’s proven enough that works like hard that and has proven himself you always give him the benefit of the doubt, you dive into tape and you find ways to get him better.”

Cristobal said everything is accessed after a tough performance.

Miami opens conference play on Saturday at home against North Carolina.