Dolphins safety Brandon Jones out for the season

David Lang, Sports Executive Producer

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) fumbles the ball on a sack by Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones (29) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The fumble lead to a touchdown by the Miami Dolphins. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (Lynne Sladky, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins secondary took another hit on Wednesday.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said that safety Brandon Jones will be out for the year.

Jones sustained a torn ACL in his knee in Sunday night’s win over the Steelers.

Jones tweeted, “Trust the process #godspeed.”

The Dolphins secondary has already been decimated by injuries.

Cornerback Byron Jones hasn’t played yet this season and Nik Needham is out for the year.

Xavien Howard is back playing, but he also has been banged up this year.

The Dolphins win on Sunday improved their record to 4-3.

The Dolphins play at the Detroit Lions this upcoming Sunday.

