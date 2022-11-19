Grizzlies All-Star Morant week to week with sprained ankle

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant pauses during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Grizzlies All-Star guard Ja Morant has a sprained left ankle that will keep him out at least a week and possibly longer.

Memphis announced Saturday that Morant suffered a Grade 1 sprain during Friday night's win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Team officials said in a statement that Morant's return timeline will be week-to-week with updates provided as appropriate.

Morant left the 121-110 win late after scoring 19 points and having 11 assists. Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said after the game that Morant “tweaked” his ankle with further evaluation of the severity on Saturday.

The Grizzlies visit Brooklyn on Sunday night.

Memphis just got forward Jaren Jackson Jr. back this week from surgery in June on a stress fracture in his right foot, and the Grizzlies announced Tuesday that guard Desmond Bane sprained his right big toe and will be re-evaluated in two to three weeks. after being hurt in a win over Minnesota on Nov. 11.

Morant ranks ninth in the NBA averaging 28.6 points a game with Bane ranked 15th at the time of his injury averaging 24.7 points. Bane also is shooting 45.1% from three this season and ranks sixth with 46 made 3s.

