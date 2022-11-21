77º

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel not sure what 7-3 start means for team

David Lang, Sports Executive Producer

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel looks on during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 in Chicago.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins returned to practice for the first time since the bye on Monday.

The team is in good position.

They have a 7-3 record and are tied for first place in the AFC East.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said this of the Dolphins start, “A lottery ticket that you don’t check the winning numbers. I mean is it worth something? I don’t know.”

The Dolphins will host the Houston Texans on Sunday.

During the bye week, fullback Alec Ingold said that he went to Washington to receive a Congressional Award for a foundation that he works for with foster children and adoption.

Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater said that he is planning a Thanksgiving Turkey giveaway for Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Bunche Park in Miami Gardens.

David Lang is executive producer of the Local 10 sports department.

