Members of Miami Dolphins, Miami Heat hold Thanksgiving meal giveaways

Members of several of South Florida's sports teams participated in food distributions, helping provide Thanksgiving meals to families in need.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – With Thanksgiving just days away, several members of South Florida sports teams are reaching out to the community.

Miami Dolphins players, staff and cheerleaders, in coordination with Feeding South Florida, helped distribute 500 meal boxes to the South Florida community at Hard Rock Stadium.

The local families were pre-selected by Football Unites community partners and were provided with meal boxes capable of feeding a household of six to eight people.

The boxes included a Thanksgiving turkey, fresh produce and traditional sides.

Elsewhere in Miami-Dade County, the Miami Heat held its 31st annual Thanksgiving Celebration at the Miami Rescue Mission.

Over 600 meal boxes were handed out, and team mascot Burnie was there along with Heat staff members.

In Miami Gardens, Heat star Tyler Herro held a Thanksgiving meal event for more local families in need.

Hundreds of cars were seen lining up for the event.

Herro has been making his mark in the community through his T Herro Foundation at their second annual event.

Herro’s teammate Bam Adebayo also held his annual meal distribution through his foundation to help families in need in Liberty City.