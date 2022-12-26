Canes hoops moves into Top 15, ranked No. 14

Head coach Jim Larranaga of the Miami Hurricanes claps in the first half during a game against the Virginia Cavaliers at John Paul Jones Arena on February 5, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Put some respect on the Miami Hurricanes basketball program.

The Canes are ranked No. 14 in the latest AP Poll.

Miami is coming off a win over Virginia.

This is the highest that the Canes have been ranked since 2018.

Miami made a run to the Elite 8 last season, before being knocked off by the eventual champion Kansas.

The Canes have a 12-1 record.

Miami hosts Vermont on Wednesday.

Head Coach Jim Larranaga was recently named a nominee for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame for the first time in his career.