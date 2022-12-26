Canes hoops moves into Top 15, ranked No. 14

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Put some respect on the Miami Hurricanes basketball program.
The Canes are ranked No. 14 in the latest AP Poll.
Miami is coming off a win over Virginia.
This is the highest that the Canes have been ranked since 2018.
Miami made a run to the Elite 8 last season, before being knocked off by the eventual champion Kansas.
The Canes have a 12-1 record.
Miami hosts Vermont on Wednesday.
Head Coach Jim Larranaga was recently named a nominee for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame for the first time in his career.