Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel preparing for Skylar Thompson, Teddy Bridgewater to start against Jets

Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) sets to pass against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins enter their biggest game of the season with quarterback questions.

The Dolphins will host the New York Jets on Sunday.

The NFL announced on Monday that Sunday’s game will kick off at 1 p.m.

The Dolphins need a win over the Jets and for the Bills to beat the Patriots, in order to secure the No. 7 seed in the AFC Playoffs.

On Monday, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel did not provide clarity on his quarterback situation.

Tua Tagovalioa remains in the concussion protocol and McDaniel repeatedly said that he has not discussed football yet with the quarterback, as he continues to recover.

Teddy Bridgewater injured his finger during Sunday’s loss in New England.

McDaniel confirmed that the finger was dislocated, but would not confirm a break.

The only healthy quarterback is rookie Skylar Thompson, he tried to lead the Dolphins to a comeback against New England after Bridgewater left the game.

McDaniel said, “There’s a lot of variable that are going on for me right now in preparing for both Skylar and Teddy. I think it’s too soon to know anything about Teddy. With Tua, I haven’t thought playing status. It’s about him getting healthy each and every day. You can’t even factor him into any equation until we’re ready to broach that... At this point in the week... I’ve been preparing for both Skylar and Teddy.”

McDaniel added, “I know one thing for sure. Specifically, as mandated, I haven’t had a discussion with Tua about when he’s playing because once the picture was painted very clearly that anything but what we’re doing that day, making his recovery worse for him as a human being... No timeline has been discussed with intent.”

On the quarterbacks who are available, McDaniel said, “We have to have both of our existent quarterbacks in Skylar and Teddy both those guys have to be ready to play regardless. You can’t just have one healthy quarterback. We’ve proven that’s not a safe way to live.”