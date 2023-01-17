Happy 41st birthday, Dwyane Wade!

Dwyane Wade of the Miami Heat smiles during warm up prior to an NBA game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on November 25, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY. Fla. – What would you want for your birthday if you were one of the biggest sports stars in the world?

The Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade turned 41 years old on Tuesday.

The Dream Teamer accomplished almost everything that a player could in his basketball career. Wade is a three-time World Champion, NBA Finals MVP, NBA Scoring Champion and Olympic Gold Medalist.

He is also the Heat’s all-time leading scorer in points (21 556), assists (5310) and steals (1492).

Wade is married to actress Gabrielle Union and the couple will be celebrating nine years of marriage in August.

