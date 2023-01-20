Marlins acquire batting champ Luis Arraez in trade with Twins

(Nam Y. Huh, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Minnesota Twins' Luis Arraez responds to fans after the team's 10-1 win over the Chicago White Sox in a baseball game Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

MIAMI – Reigning American League batting champion Luis Arraez is headed to the Miami Marlins in a trade that sent prized pitcher Pablo López to the Minnesota Twins.

The Marlins on Friday sent Lopez, Minor League infielder José Salas and Minor League outfielder Byron Chourio to the Twins to acquire Arraez, a second baseman who will likely elevate to the top of the team’s batting order.

Arraez enjoyed his best season in the majors in 2022 as he slashed .316/.375/.420 last season, earning AL All-Star and Silver Slugger honors.

He set multiple career highs and led the Twins with 8 home runs, 49 RBI, 173 hits, 88 runs scored, 31 doubles and 144 games played.

According to MLB.com, Arraez became the only player in MLB last year to strike out less than 50 times in at least 500 plate appearances.

Arraez’s current contract is set to expire in 2026.