Hockey paradise: NHL hosting event-packed All-Star Beach Festival in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – In case you hadn’t heard, the NHL All-Star Game is coming to South Florida in a couple weeks.

While the game itself will be played at the big area in Sunrise, there will be plenty of fun in the sun happening over at Fort Lauderdale Beach.

The NHL plans to transform Fort Lauderdale Beach Park into a “hockey paradise” that’s free for fans of all ages to attend.

The NHL All-Star Beach Festival will open on at noon on Thursday, Feb. 2 and run through Saturday, Feb. 4, culminating with an official watch party for the 2023 NHL All-Star Game.

Something quite cool happening on the beach will be the taping of one of the skills competition events, the Enterprise Splash Shot.

The taping will take place on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 3:30 p.m. at the Upper Deck Rink and it’s open to fans, with seating available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Splash Shot event is described as “an off-ice skill competition featuring four 2023 NHL All-Stars and special guest teammates going head-to-head in a target shooting tournament-style competition.”

Another fun event for fans will be the All-Star Red Carpet on Friday from 3-4 p.m. where the 2023 All-Star players will walk the red carpet and give fans a chance to see them up-close and personal.

The Mascot Showdown has become a fan favorite event and it’ll be at the All-Star Beach Festival as well. Several competitions will be held featuring all 30 NHL mascots, including the newest mascot, Seattle’s Buoy. The mascots will show off their hockey skills over three days of “friendly, but fierce competition.”

Fans will be also able to get autographs from NHL All-Stars, Hall of Fame members and NHL alumni at the Autograph Cove, practice hockey skills and play games for prizes, grab some of the latest NHL trading cards and memorabilia, visit a traveling NHL hockey museum, check out official All-Star Game merchandise and visit setups from the Hockey Hall of Fame, Hockey Fights Cancer, NHL eSports and more. The Stanley Cup will also be at the festival and available for photos with fans.

For more information on the NHL All-Star Beach Festival, click here.